Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?

The rumor mill has been churning out a number of speculative reports regarding Victoria Beckham’s decision to return as a member of the Spice Girls, and the entire internet is in fits over the idea.



While many in the younger generation might not be aware of Victoria’s iconic impact on the Hollywood scene, her adoring fans are elated over this rumor despite its flimsy sourcing.



While the fashion icon has made it clear in the past that her priorities lie within promoting her fashion brand, she admitted at the time that she will always continue to support the rest of her group Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C.

A source close to Metro on the other hand claims the mother-of-four is tempted to return to the musical fold, and was even quoted saying, “With David soon set to return to Miami, Victoria is worried about spending long chunks of time apart from him again and has been thinking about how nice it would be to regroup with the girls on a friendship level.”

The insider concluded their report by claiming, “She hopes if she joined them for a reunion it would do just that, as she’s admitted to pals she’s been feeling rather lonely lately. David has apparently been encouraging her to do it, he joked about how he’d love to be dating Posh Spice again.”