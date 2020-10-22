Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 22 2020
FO rejects ‘baseless’ report claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in FATF

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, addresses a press conference in Islamabad, on October 22, 2020. — Geo News screengrab 

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday categorically rejected the “false and baseless” media reports claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in the ongoing plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong fraternal ties and the two countries have always cooperated with each other on all matters of bilateral, regional and international importance,” said the spokesperson.

Read more: FATF to discuss Pakistan's case tomorrow

The FO spokesperson called the report as “malicious propaganda” and clarified that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Saudi Arabia.

“FATF will announce its assessment of Pakistan’s progress on the Action Plan and the future course of action after conclusion of its Plenary Meeting,” it added.

Earlier today, there were reports circulating on social media that Saudi Arabia has voted against Pakistan at the FATF plenary that began on Wednesday.

Also read: FM Qureshi hopes to see Pakistan on FATF white list soon

However, the reports were not true as the plenary of the FATF will take up Pakistan’s case on the last day of the meeting on Friday.

The plenary, which was earlier scheduled in June but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will decide Pakistan’s fate whether to keep the country on the grey list for another extended period or to remove it.

In February 2020, the FATF plenary granted Pakistan a grace period of four months to complete its 27-point action plan against money-laundering and terror financing (ML&TF) after it noted that the country was compliant on 14 points.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list in June 2018.

