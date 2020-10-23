Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 23 2020
By
Web Desk

'Prince William holds nothing back when he feels the monarchy is at stake'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is second-in-line to the throne and would become the king after his father Prince Charles.

Royal historian and author of a book titled  "Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" has revealed, while citing multiple sources. that he is no Sweet William when angry.

"Harry has freely confessed to his own blazing temper from time to time - and as for his elder brother he has proved no Sweet William when roused," he wrote.

According to Express.co.uk, Robert Lacey wrote, "In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla has recounted to her own family and close friends her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming - 'the boy's got a temper!'"

The author said  Camilla was left "horrified" by the "earth-shattering rows" and "ranting and raving" William has directed at his father in the past.

He further said, "Charles's wife had been horrified at the ranting and raving that on occasion William had unleashed against her husband in her presence."

According to William "holds nothing back" when he feels the monarchy is at stake.


More From Entertainment:

Shakira rides waves as she feels the thrill of surfing in new video

Shakira rides waves as she feels the thrill of surfing in new video

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' bounces back just ahead of US elections

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' bounces back just ahead of US elections
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with Queen began over a trifle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with Queen began over a trifle
Prince William left Camilla 'trembling' in meeting after Diana's death: report

Prince William left Camilla 'trembling' in meeting after Diana's death: report

Actress Sana Khan aspires to visit Holy Kaaba after quitting Bollywood

Actress Sana Khan aspires to visit Holy Kaaba after quitting Bollywood
Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after brief reunion

Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after brief reunion

Jennifer Lawrence says Trump is the best thing to ever happen to Democrats

Jennifer Lawrence says Trump is the best thing to ever happen to Democrats

Princess Diana worried royal family spies would ‘murder’ her

Princess Diana worried royal family spies would ‘murder’ her
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to follow Meghan Markle's way against haters

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to follow Meghan Markle's way against haters
Veteran actor Samina Butt extended financial support by CM Buzdar

Veteran actor Samina Butt extended financial support by CM Buzdar
Queen leaves Prince Andrew enraged after rejecting plea for his 'pampered' daughters

Queen leaves Prince Andrew enraged after rejecting plea for his 'pampered' daughters
'Meghan Markle is no victim': Expert claims Harry is unhappy about wife being an activist

'Meghan Markle is no victim': Expert claims Harry is unhappy about wife being an activist

Latest

view all