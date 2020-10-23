'Prince William holds nothing back when he feels the monarchy is at stake'

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is second-in-line to the throne and would become the king after his father Prince Charles.

Royal historian and author of a book titled "Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" has revealed, while citing multiple sources. that he is no Sweet William when angry.

"Harry has freely confessed to his own blazing temper from time to time - and as for his elder brother he has proved no Sweet William when roused," he wrote.

According to Express.co.uk, Robert Lacey wrote, "In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla has recounted to her own family and close friends her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming - 'the boy's got a temper!'"

He further said, "Charles's wife had been horrified at the ranting and raving that on occasion William had unleashed against her husband in her presence."

According to William "holds nothing back" when he feels the monarchy is at stake.






