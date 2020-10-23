Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul Halime Sultan, shares new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic stunned fans with her looks in new trailer of her romantic thriller 'Ramo' as she shared it on Instagram ahead of next episode.

The Turkish star's stellar performance, in the show, is adding to her popularity as she's seen playing as modern girl in new season of the drama.

Esra shared another trailer ahead of next episode on Thursday, attracting massive applause from the people who want to see their favourite actress in every role .

The actress uploaded the trailer of the next episode on her Instagram and wrote with a heart emoji: "Last 1 day for the new episode!"

View this post on Instagram

Yeni bölüme son 1 gün! ️ @ramo_dizisi

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

She is winning hearts with her unmatched acing skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

Previously, Esra Bilgic shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.

More From Entertainment:

Disha Patani shows off grace in self makeup as she shares new snap

Disha Patani shows off grace in self makeup as she shares new snap
Jennifer Aniston inspires Harry Styles with her iconic appearance in 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston inspires Harry Styles with her iconic appearance in 'Friends'
'Prince William holds nothing back when he feels the monarchy is at stake'

'Prince William holds nothing back when he feels the monarchy is at stake'
Shakira rides waves as she feels the thrill of surfing in new video

Shakira rides waves as she feels the thrill of surfing in new video

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' bounces back just ahead of US elections

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' bounces back just ahead of US elections
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with Queen began over a trifle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with Queen began over a trifle
Prince William left Camilla 'trembling' in meeting after Diana's death: report

Prince William left Camilla 'trembling' in meeting after Diana's death: report

Actress Sana Khan aspires to visit Holy Kaaba after quitting Bollywood

Actress Sana Khan aspires to visit Holy Kaaba after quitting Bollywood
Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after brief reunion

Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after brief reunion

Jennifer Lawrence says Trump is the best thing to ever happen to Democrats

Jennifer Lawrence says Trump is the best thing to ever happen to Democrats

Princess Diana worried royal family spies would ‘murder’ her

Princess Diana worried royal family spies would ‘murder’ her
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to follow Meghan Markle's way against haters

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to follow Meghan Markle's way against haters

Latest

view all