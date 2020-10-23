Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul Halime Sultan, shares new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'

Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic stunned fans with her looks in new trailer of her romantic thriller 'Ramo' as she shared it on Instagram ahead of next episode.

The Turkish star's stellar performance, in the show, is adding to her popularity as she's seen playing as modern girl in new season of the drama.

Esra shared another trailer ahead of next episode on Thursday, attracting massive applause from the people who want to see their favourite actress in every role .

The actress uploaded the trailer of the next episode on her Instagram and wrote with a heart emoji: "Last 1 day for the new episode!"

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.



She is winning hearts with her unmatched acing skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

Previously, Esra Bilgic shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.