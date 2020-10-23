Sofia Richie's new flame Matthew Morton 'total opposite' of ex Scott Disick

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 23 2020
Friday Oct 23, 2020

Sofia Richie finds Matthew Morton inspiring unlike ex beau Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is trying to move on from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick by giving new flame Matthew Morton a chance.

This has made Scott extremely jealous, seeing the two get close to each other with time.

“They’re just close friends, but Scott’s head is spinning with jealousy after seeing them together,” an insider told. “He hates seeing Sofia with any guy.”

The source went on to add that Matthew is 'totally opposite' to Scott.

"Matt used to party hard but he turned his life around and maintains a healthy lifestyle," they said.

Moreover, Matt is “ambitious, intelligent and has got his [expletive] together,” said the insider. “Sofia finds him inspiring — and what she likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

Meanwhile, although Scott has jumped back into the dating pool, he is not ready to settle down for good.

He was clicked out and about with model Bella Banos, and then with Megan Irwin Blake, a few weeks after breakup with Sofia.

The Flip It Like Disick star has no intention of “settling down with anyone,” a separate source revealed. “He’s playing the field.”

