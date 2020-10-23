Jennifer Lawrence wedding day regrets: ‘I regret not planning’

To this day Jennifer Lawrence regrets her actions during her friend’s bachelorette party and wishes she could have planned things out differently.



The Oscar award winning star reportedly felt increasingly shy 'taking over' her friend’s bachelorette party because “typical Leo called it my Bachelorette.”

Touching upon her wedding day with Heather McMahan on the Absolutely Not podcast, the Hollywood A-lister explained, “I had a major sleepover at my apartment, but I will say I regret not planning a big one.”

She also went on to elaborate upon the party dynamic and added, “My friend was getting married close to me and I went to her Bachelorette and then we ended up—typical Leo—we called it my Bachelorette.”

While attending the event, despite feeling a tinge of guilt “It was the most fun weekend of my entire life.” However, she still doesn’t “know how she felt” even though “I had a blast.”

During the course of her interview with McMahan Lawrence also touched upon her political views and shocked the host when she admitted that she used to be a bit of a republican before Trump waltz into the oval office.

she admitted, “I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies and I could also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views.”

“But then for me when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything. Because this is an impeached president who has broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy. It feels like there’s been a line drawn in the sand. ... I don’t think it’s right. It just changes things for me.”