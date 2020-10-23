Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview

Despite being a rather kind woman, Queen Elizabeth reportedly lost patience with Princess Diana after her explosive Panorama interview went viral.

The revelations made during the interview not only infuriated the monarch but are also said to have stained the reputation of the royal family. 

In the end, it also became the last straw to Queen Elizabeth’s patience and imploded a number of consequences the princess’s way.

According to Penny Junor, the author of The Duchess: The Untold Story, “The Queen finally lost patience. This public mud-slinging wasn’t just harming the monarchy, it was damaging for the young princes.”

Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers also reported on a conversation  the former director of the National Theatre, Sir Richard Eyre had with the monarch on the subject. 

He claimed, “The Queen spoke to [Sir Richard] about Diana’s interview, unpromoted actually. She said it was a ‘frightful thing to do, a frightful thing that my daughter-in-law did’.”

“We know that this 1995 interview with Martin Bashir rocked the foundations of the Palace. It was all planned and her team didn’t tell the Palace. We’re still talking about it several years later.”

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note

Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note
Ellen DeGeneres’s staff is livid over her apology monologue

Ellen DeGeneres’s staff is livid over her apology monologue
Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to debut in China on Nov 13

Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to debut in China on Nov 13
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new neighbours in Montecito

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new neighbours in Montecito
Jared Leto to debut as the ‘Joker’ in upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie

Jared Leto to debut as the ‘Joker’ in upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie
Jennifer Lawrence wedding day regrets: ‘I regret not planning’

Jennifer Lawrence wedding day regrets: ‘I regret not planning’
Nicole Kidman reveals how she straddled a career slump by the horns

Nicole Kidman reveals how she straddled a career slump by the horns
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham postpone their marriage till 2022: report

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham postpone their marriage till 2022: report
Prince William gets snapped gazing through restaurant window inspiring hundreds of memes

Prince William gets snapped gazing through restaurant window inspiring hundreds of memes

Sofia Richie's new flame Matthew Morton 'total opposite' of ex Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's new flame Matthew Morton 'total opposite' of ex Scott Disick
Are Meghan Markle, Princess Diana similar? 'The Crown's Emma Corrin thinks so

Are Meghan Markle, Princess Diana similar? 'The Crown's Emma Corrin thinks so
Amber Rose slams Kanye West for mentally abusing her for 10 years

Amber Rose slams Kanye West for mentally abusing her for 10 years

Latest

view all