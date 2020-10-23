Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview

Despite being a rather kind woman, Queen Elizabeth reportedly lost patience with Princess Diana after her explosive Panorama interview went viral.

The revelations made during the interview not only infuriated the monarch but are also said to have stained the reputation of the royal family.

In the end, it also became the last straw to Queen Elizabeth’s patience and imploded a number of consequences the princess’s way.

According to Penny Junor, the author of The Duchess: The Untold Story, “The Queen finally lost patience. This public mud-slinging wasn’t just harming the monarchy, it was damaging for the young princes.”

Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers also reported on a conversation the former director of the National Theatre, Sir Richard Eyre had with the monarch on the subject.

He claimed, “The Queen spoke to [Sir Richard] about Diana’s interview, unpromoted actually. She said it was a ‘frightful thing to do, a frightful thing that my daughter-in-law did’.”

“We know that this 1995 interview with Martin Bashir rocked the foundations of the Palace. It was all planned and her team didn’t tell the Palace. We’re still talking about it several years later.”