Sofia Richie calls it quits with Scott Disick due to his children?

Sofia Richie has reportedly decided to move on from Scott Disick and has chosen to leave the past behind her since she cannot imagine becoming a stepmother to Disick’s children at the tender age of twenty two.

According to sources close to Cosmopolitan, the 22-year-old made the decision because she does not think she is cut out for being a stepmother to three kids, Mason, Reign, and Penelope Disick.

This news comes shortly after an insider report from Us Weekly revealed that Sofia’s parents are weary about her relationship with Disick and want her to move away from the young father.

At the time the source explained, "Sofia’s family thinks she is way better off without [Scott]. They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine.”

As of now, “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family."