Friday Oct 23 2020
Meghan Markle continues to pull Prince Harry’s strings in LA: report

Meghan Markle has consistently been dubbed the master manipulator who pulls her husband’s strings, and a recent report by a body language expert only serves to cement that claim.

The outings in question that body language expert Judi James analyzed, and discussed, with the Daily Mail includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charitable deliveries to the needy residents of L.A.

While elaborating upon the apparent power dynamic of their relationship, Judi explained, "There's an air of the rom-com about this couple's body language now they've quit the royal nest and become the beautiful actress with her undercover price, doing good deeds in the US rather than formal royal appearances in the UK."

Even other experts support Judi’s observations regarding the couple. One expert even noted how "She's the one in the lead, as they pick out the homes to visit, clutching the address and often walking ahead.”

Another laid on more details regarding Prince Harry's subdued demeanor and admitted, "His splayed chest and the way his arms are held away from his sides as he walks does suggest a level of confidence and enthusiasm, but overall he looks like a man being tentatively shown the ropes by his wife."

The one thing all experts agreed upon was that whenever Prince Harry looked down towards the ground, he appeared perplexed, worried and non-verbally calling out for support.

