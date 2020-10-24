Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to news of her pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Kareena Kapoor revealed that Saif Ali Khan's reaction was anything but filmy 

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor is all set to make room for one more member into her family of three with Saif Ali Khan.

Opening up about becoming a parent for the second time and Saif’s reaction to her pregnancy, Kareena dished the details in an interview with Zoom.

The Veere Di Wedding actor said that despite her family being filled with film stars, the reaction she received after dropping the news was anything but ‘filmy.’

“Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together,” Kareena said.

The power couple announced the news of their pregnancy earlier this year in August through their social media platforms.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the two wrote.

More From Bollywood:

Kiara Advani addresses rumours about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani addresses rumours about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra
Mahesh Bhatt accused of ruining lives: ‘He is the biggest don in Bollywood’

Mahesh Bhatt accused of ruining lives: ‘He is the biggest don in Bollywood’
Malaika Arora receives love from beau Arjun Kapoor on her 47th birthday

Malaika Arora receives love from beau Arjun Kapoor on her 47th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘DDLJ’ multiple times before finally caving in

Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘DDLJ’ multiple times before finally caving in
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about Bollywood seeking validation from Hollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about Bollywood seeking validation from Hollywood
Parineeti Chopra has been in love with Saif Ali Khan’: ‘I’ve already told Kareena’

Parineeti Chopra has been in love with Saif Ali Khan’: ‘I’ve already told Kareena’
Nora Fatehi thanks fans for love and support as ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hits 25 million views

Nora Fatehi thanks fans for love and support as ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hits 25 million views
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor flaunts her no makeup look to leave fans spellbound

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor flaunts her no makeup look to leave fans spellbound
Video: Neha Kakkar’s dance from her ‘Roka’ ceremony sets the internet on fire

Video: Neha Kakkar’s dance from her ‘Roka’ ceremony sets the internet on fire
Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa’s music video ‘Naach Meri Rani’ released

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa’s music video ‘Naach Meri Rani’ released
Kareena Kapoor gushes over husband Saif Ali Khan: ‘There will never be another Saif’

Kareena Kapoor gushes over husband Saif Ali Khan: ‘There will never be another Saif’
Kajol on how she’d respond to her daughter eloping with Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Kajol on how she’d respond to her daughter eloping with Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Latest

view all