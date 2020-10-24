Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to news of her pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor revealed that Saif Ali Khan's reaction was anything but filmy

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor is all set to make room for one more member into her family of three with Saif Ali Khan.

Opening up about becoming a parent for the second time and Saif’s reaction to her pregnancy, Kareena dished the details in an interview with Zoom.

The Veere Di Wedding actor said that despite her family being filled with film stars, the reaction she received after dropping the news was anything but ‘filmy.’

“Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together,” Kareena said.

The power couple announced the news of their pregnancy earlier this year in August through their social media platforms.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the two wrote.