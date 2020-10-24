Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West, her family and close friends to dismiss divorce rumours.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos with her husband to quash the rumours that she was filing for divorce with Kanye West.

The mother of four Kim shared the photos from her birthday bash attended by family and friends with a lengthy note.

She wrote, “All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down.”

“You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party.”

“I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40.”

She also shared several photos in her Insta story where Kanye could also be seen.

Earlier, the rapper turned to Twitter and extended sweet wishes to her wife.

