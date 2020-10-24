Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
Prince Philip applauded for 'stepping away' from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Prince Philip became a hit amongst critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after he allegedly “walked away” from them following their exit.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, claims that the Duke of Edinburgh was quite fond of Meghan when she joined the family but is now left disappointed and detached to the Sussex pair over their decision of stepping aside from the Firm.

She revealed that the 99-year-old prince had also compared Meghan to former King Edward VIII’s wife and actor Wallis Simpson.

“His grandson’s behaviour is completely alien to him so not unnaturally the relationship has suffered,” Seward said.

Soon after these comments made headlines, royal fans critics were all praises for Prince Philip.

“Prince Philip is a wise man, shame the rest of them don’t follow suit. Harry really ought to have listened when Philip said ‘One steps out with actresses, they don’t marry them’. Very wise words considering,” wrote on fan on Twitter.

“Harry will never understand Prince Philip’s work ethics or his sense of responsibility. Harry has always been drawn to the celeb world but happy to enjoy the privileges of his birth,” added another.

“Good man. Always recognises fools when he sees them. Just needs to welly boot behind Andrew now,” a third chimed in.

