Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to ‘get perspective’: ‘she made that all about herself’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to ‘get perspective’: ‘she made that all about herself’

Piers Morgan appears to have had enough of Meghan Markle and her pretentiously 'ungrateful' attitude regarding the ‘privilege’ she possesses.

The acclaimed media critic referenced Meghan’s trip to Africa in his latest jibe and admitted his shock over how worried the “privileged princess” was about her feelings when she “was in one of the world’s most impoverished countries" of the world."

Morgan spoke about the Duchess’s comments during his interview with Express UK, and was even quoted saying, “She said she’s the most trolled person in the world which is not true, certainly Donald Trump wouldn’t agree with that.”

“The online trolling has been so bad its been almost unsurvivable and then today she said she hasn’t had any social media accounts for years - well which one is it? How do you know what is being said online if you don’t have any social media accounts. It’s all designed.”

Morgan also added, “She’s literally just spent a week with some of the poorest, vulnerable and abused people in the world and yet she still managed to make that all about herself and says 'nobody has asked if I’m okay'. Well you’re a privileged princess, for God's sake get some perspective.”

He concluded his thoughts by adding, “It’s sadly, pathetically clear that all the Sussexes care about, like so many self-obsessed privileged wokies, is themselves. They live in a me-me-me bubble that doesn’t allow for anything more important, like the worst-global pandemic in a century, to interfere with their self-promotion.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here

Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here
Priyanka Chopra believed she would never get married

Priyanka Chopra believed she would never get married

Jennifer Lawrence responds to claims about 'faking' her Oscars fall in 2013

Jennifer Lawrence responds to claims about 'faking' her Oscars fall in 2013
Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split

Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split
Amber Rose on Kanye West’s constant bullying: ‘Just leave me alone’

Amber Rose on Kanye West’s constant bullying: ‘Just leave me alone’
Prince Philip applauded for ‘stepping away’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Philip applauded for ‘stepping away’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Leonardo DiCaprio on growing up within drug infected L.A: 'I felt like this weird outsider'

Leonardo DiCaprio on growing up within drug infected L.A: 'I felt like this weird outsider'
Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary

Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary
Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued wild beast warning only days after bear scare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued wild beast warning only days after bear scare
Ellen DeGeneres fighting with Portia de Rossi amid ‘Ellen Show’ ratings drop?

Ellen DeGeneres fighting with Portia de Rossi amid ‘Ellen Show’ ratings drop?

Latest

view all