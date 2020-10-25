Shah Rukh Khan ‘tricked’ wife Gauri Khan during their honeymoon

Shah Rukh Khan had tricked his wife Gauri into going for a honeymoon in India’s Darjeeling

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most sought-after pairs in the industry.

And as the couple has been serving major goals since the past decades, let’s take a look back at their honeymoon on their 29th wedding anniversary.

According to Hindustan Times, the megastar had tricked his wife into going for a honeymoon in India’s Darjeeling by falsely telling her they were headed to Paris.

This incident was recalled by SRK himself as he was shown a photo from his honeymoon at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2019.

“When I got married, I was very poor while Gauri was middle-class, well-to-do. So like how usually everyone does, I had promised her that after we get married, ‘I’ll take you to Paris and show you the Eiffel Tower’. But obviously, it was all a lie because neither I had the money nor I had the air tickets but somehow I convinced her. I fooled her into believing I was taking her to Paris and took her to Darjeeling,” he said.