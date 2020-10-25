Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 25 2020
Shah Rukh Khan ‘tricked’ wife Gauri Khan during their honeymoon

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan had tricked his wife Gauri into going for a honeymoon in India’s Darjeeling

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most sought-after pairs in the industry.

And as the couple has been serving major goals since the past decades, let’s take a look back at their honeymoon on their 29th wedding anniversary.

According to Hindustan Times, the megastar had tricked his wife into going for a honeymoon in India’s Darjeeling by falsely telling her they were headed to Paris.

This incident was recalled by SRK himself as he was shown a photo from his honeymoon at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2019.

“When I got married, I was very poor while Gauri was middle-class, well-to-do. So like how usually everyone does, I had promised her that after we get married, ‘I’ll take you to Paris and show you the Eiffel Tower’. But obviously, it was all a lie because neither I had the money nor I had the air tickets but somehow I convinced her. I fooled her into believing I was taking her to Paris and took her to Darjeeling,” he said.

