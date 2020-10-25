Radhika Apte, despite being married, doesn’t believe in the institution

B-Town star Radhika Apte is undoubtedly one of the handful of progressive voices in the industry.

The Lust Stories diva got candid about her marriage and the institution of the practice as a whole during her chat with actor Vikrant Massey.

Answering a question about when she got married, Apte responded: “Well, when I realised that it is easier to get a visa when you are married. I think there should be no boundaries.”

“I am not a big marriage person, I don’t believe in the institution. I got married because visa was really a problem and we wanted to live together. I think that’s not fair,” she said.

Apte got married to British musician Benedict Taylor back in 2012.