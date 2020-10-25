Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoped for the poll results to rout Donald Trump

Selena Gomez and actor Timothée Chalamet went into discourse about the upcoming US general election and how they were feeling 'nervous.'

In a livestream session, the Lady Bird star, 24, was seen waiting in line to cast his vote as his costar from A Rainy Day in New York kept him company.

“All that mail voting, they de-legitimize it, or they tried to legitimize it, so that's why I wanted to go in person. I just want to, like, see it done,” said Chalamet.

He went on to add: "Everyone's telling young people to vote, but it feels kind of condescending, 'Duh, we're gonna vote. Duh.'"

During their live session filled with jibes and laughs the two also hoped for the poll results to rout the current US President Donald Trump.

"Oh, man. I really hope this guy loses,” said Chalamet, as Gomez added a nervous, “I know.”

