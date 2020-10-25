Kevin Hart worries about turning into a ‘jaded dad’ after fourth baby’s arrival

Kevin Hart and his breathtaking wife Eniko recently welcomed their newest addition to the family but it appears the reality of becoming a “jaded” parent this time around, has begun to eat away at the father’s nerves.

The comedian shared his qualms with People magazine and even admitted that he feels he needs to be careful about not becoming complacent with this new arrival.

He was quoted saying, "I gotta be careful not to be the jaded dad. This is baby No. 4. In the delivery room, do you cry? No. You've seen it, you know the routine.”

Hart added how he has even learned all the ropes in the delivery room by now. So much so, that this time around he was "Taking the stuff out the doctor's hands" saying, "'Give it to me, let me cut the umbilical cord. Put her under the heat lamp, I got it.' "



It was only after he arrived home and saw his entire family all together that he experienced the shock of his life. Hart explained the moment as being, “Once you get home and you really get a look at everybody together, that's when it sets in. When you look and you go, 'Wow, we're a family of six. When you throw the dogs in, it's eight.' For me, it's [about] creating and building a legacy within my family that lives with or without me."



