Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart worries about turning into a ‘jaded dad’ after fourth baby’s arrival

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Kevin Hart worries about turning into a ‘jaded dad’ after fourth baby’s arrival

Kevin Hart and his breathtaking wife Eniko recently welcomed their newest addition to the family but it appears the reality of becoming a “jaded” parent this time around, has begun to eat away at the father’s nerves.

The comedian shared his qualms with People magazine and even admitted that he feels he needs to be careful about not becoming complacent with this new arrival.

He was quoted saying, "I gotta be careful not to be the jaded dad. This is baby No. 4. In the delivery room, do you cry? No. You've seen it, you know the routine.”

Hart added how he has even learned all the ropes in the delivery room by now. So much so, that this time around he was "Taking the stuff out the doctor's hands" saying, "'Give it to me, let me cut the umbilical cord. Put her under the heat lamp, I got it.' "

It was only after he arrived home and saw his entire family all together that he experienced the shock of his life. Hart explained the moment as being, “Once you get home and you really get a look at everybody together, that's when it sets in. When you look and you go, 'Wow, we're a family of six. When you throw the dogs in, it's eight.' For me, it's [about] creating and building a legacy within my family that lives with or without me."


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney shares a cryptic message after recent scandal

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney shares a cryptic message after recent scandal

Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'

Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'
Kelly Clarkson offers fans candid dating advice: ‘I don’t know if you want it’

Kelly Clarkson offers fans candid dating advice: ‘I don’t know if you want it’
‘James Corden should be cancelled if being mean is the criteria’: Eric Andre

‘James Corden should be cancelled if being mean is the criteria’: Eric Andre
Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone

Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone
Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’

Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’
Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed

Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed
Offset taken into custody during his Instagram Live

Offset taken into custody during his Instagram Live
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose
Duchess Camilla's future hangs in balance if Charles becomes King of England

Duchess Camilla's future hangs in balance if Charles becomes King of England
Ariana Grande references new song to urge people to 'switch up positions' in the White House

Ariana Grande references new song to urge people to 'switch up positions' in the White House
Gigi Hadid's awe-inspiring note reveals she voted in the US polls alongside baby girl

Gigi Hadid's awe-inspiring note reveals she voted in the US polls alongside baby girl

Latest

view all