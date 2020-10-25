Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney shares a cryptic message after recent scandal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney shares a cryptic message for Duchess of Sussex after white privilege' row?

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, who was at the centre of Black Lives Matter race row in June, has reportedly shared a cryptic message about her ‘true friends’ and fans interpreted this as a dig at the Duchess of Sussex .

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant posted a PDA-filled photo with her husband Ben Mulroney where she could be seen sharing a kiss with him, wrote, “After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate.”

“Thank you for being by my side Benny. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us. We could have never made it without you. Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners,” she further said.

Jessica Mulroney’s cryptic post has sent the social media into overdrive after she shared the note.

Fans of Meghan interpreted this cryptic message of Jessica as a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex.

According to details, Jessica Mulroney was at the centre of a BLM race row in June, after being accused of using her ‘white privilege’ against a black social media influencer.

Meghan, who is currently living with her husband Prince Harry in Montecito, was reported to have cut ties with her best friend after it.

However, many friends say Meghan is 'standing by' Jessica after 'white privilege' row.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West touches on painful manic episodes: ‘I’m trying to word it’

Kanye West touches on painful manic episodes: ‘I’m trying to word it’
Prince William, Kate Middleton profiting off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Prince William, Kate Middleton profiting off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Kevin Hart worries about turning into a ‘jaded dad’ after fourth baby’s arrival

Kevin Hart worries about turning into a ‘jaded dad’ after fourth baby’s arrival
Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'

Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'
Kelly Clarkson offers fans candid dating advice: ‘I don’t know if you want it’

Kelly Clarkson offers fans candid dating advice: ‘I don’t know if you want it’
‘James Corden should be cancelled if being mean is the criteria’: Eric Andre

‘James Corden should be cancelled if being mean is the criteria’: Eric Andre
Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone

Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone
Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’

Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’
Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed

Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed
Offset taken into custody during his Instagram Live

Offset taken into custody during his Instagram Live
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose
Duchess Camilla's future hangs in balance if Charles becomes King of England

Duchess Camilla's future hangs in balance if Charles becomes King of England

Latest

view all