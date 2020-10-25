Prince Andrew working out ‘how to serve the monarchy’ with new road map

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Andrew is currently working on curating a pragmatic royal return reportedly with only the monarchy’s best interest in mind.

The Duke is reportedly pouring in all of his efforts to ensure his return occurs “in the foreseeable future.” Mainly to get away from his image as a “busted flush.”

According to a source close to The Times, “The duke is spending time working out how he can serve his country and support the monarchy in the future, and what else he might want to do with his life.”

“He's locked down at Royal Lodge [his home on the Queen's Windsor estate], thinking about his future service and public role. He has some clear thoughts.”

“He's very sensitive to the public mood and acutely conscious that the public are the most important stakeholder. He feels he has support from the family, very much so, including all his siblings and his parents."

However, there have been no official confirmations made by the Firm in regards to Prince Andrew’s future royal prospects as of yet.

