Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha wins award for directorial debut on 'Vikings'

Katheryn Winnick has won Women’s Image Award for the "Best Director" for her directorial debut on Vikings.



Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news with her fans. "Wow! Thank you Women’s Image Awards for awarding me BEST DIRECTOR in Film & Television for my Directorial Debut on Vikings," she captioned her post.

The actress who played Lagertha on the show made her directorial debuted on “Valhalla Can Wait” in season six.

Earlier this year while talking to Variety about her experience behind the lens, she said, “Time is so precious and we need more strong women characters on television — and it’s not just that it has to be written and acted, it comes from the producers and the studio heads and by hiring more women filmmakers and grooming more female directors,”



Winnick added, “To be a minority is such a shame considering the population is 50-50. We need to be able to grow more female writers and directors and give them the opportunity to get behind the lens, and only then will there be a chance for women to be properly represented on television.”

