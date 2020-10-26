Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Trump: 'The whole world laughs at you'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Trump: 'The whole world laughs at you'

Donald Trump said he has not been a fan of Sacha Baron Cohen -- even before a clip from the British comedian's new Borat movie forced the US president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani into an awkward explanation.

Asked about the clip -- which shows Giuliani in a faked "interview" with an attractive and flirtatious young woman -- while speaking to journalists Friday aboard Air Force One, Trump said: "I don't know what happened."

"But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That's a phony guy. And I don't find him funny."

Trump said the incident happened about 15 years ago.

"To me, he was a creep," Trump said.

The president did not provide further details about that encounter, but in a 2003 interview, Baron Cohen -- playing the wannabe gangster Ali G -- pitched a business venture to Trump: special gloves for eating ice cream.

Baron Cohen also hit back at the president after his remarks and called him a “racist buffoon.”

"Donald - I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don't find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I'm always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you'll need a job after Jan 20. Let's talk!" he tweeted. 

Before the new Borat film's release, word of Baron Cohen's latest outrageous ambushes on unsuspecting participants had spread like wildfire.

On Wednesday, Giuliani issued an angry denial over the fake interview.

In the film, the encounter appears to leave the 76-year-old former New York mayor in a compromising situation. Giuliani said the scene was "a complete fabrication."

"I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate," he tweeted.

"If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise, he is a stone-cold liar."

The comedian continued to poke fun at Giuliani.

In a video posted on social media, Borat leapt to his own defense and accused the "fake news media" -- a term often used by Trump and his supporters -- of turning an "innocent" encounter into "something disgusting."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears can’t get married or have children owing to her conservatorship

Britney Spears can’t get married or have children owing to her conservatorship

Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Kanye West claims God wanted him to be the ‘leader of the free world’

Kanye West claims God wanted him to be the ‘leader of the free world’
Prince Philip won hearts of royal fans with his one big decision

Prince Philip won hearts of royal fans with his one big decision
Prince William and Kate Middleton want new royal staff to stick to 'no-gossiping rule'

Prince William and Kate Middleton want new royal staff to stick to 'no-gossiping rule'
Meghan Markle accused of plagiarising a quote from Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle accused of plagiarising a quote from Netflix documentary

Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha wins award for directorial debut on 'Vikings'

Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha wins award for directorial debut on 'Vikings'
'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov
Zayn Malik wreaks havoc after saying 'Masha'Allah' to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Zayn Malik wreaks havoc after saying 'Masha'Allah' to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?

Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?
Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan

Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan

Latest

view all