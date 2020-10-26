Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Kanye West claims God wanted him to be the ‘leader of the free world’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Kanye West admitted that people around him had their reservations about the idea

Kanye West stepped forth to shed light on his presidential bid and how he was inspired by God to join the race.

The White House hopeful, 43, gave an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he detailed his political aspirations and where the idea for him to run for president stemmed from.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit,” he said.

He went on to say that while people around him had their reservations about the idea, he was undeterred in his ambition and remained focus, with the surety in his mind that by the time he joins the race, he would be a billionaire.

“Not that that’s a reason why someone should become president, but it’s to say, you know, at that time I was around 50 million dollars in debt, and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around,” said West.

“When I saw Trump win, [I could see] that you can win if you come from outside of politics,” he added.

“If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears can’t get married or have children owing to her conservatorship

Britney Spears can’t get married or have children owing to her conservatorship

Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Prince Philip won hearts of royal fans with his one big decision

Prince Philip won hearts of royal fans with his one big decision
Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Trump: 'The whole world laughs at you'

Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Trump: 'The whole world laughs at you'
Prince William and Kate Middleton want new royal staff to stick to 'no-gossiping rule'

Prince William and Kate Middleton want new royal staff to stick to 'no-gossiping rule'
Meghan Markle accused of plagiarising a quote from Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle accused of plagiarising a quote from Netflix documentary

Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha wins award for directorial debut on 'Vikings'

Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha wins award for directorial debut on 'Vikings'
'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov
Zayn Malik wreaks havoc after saying 'Masha'Allah' to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Zayn Malik wreaks havoc after saying 'Masha'Allah' to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?

Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?
Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan

Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan

Latest

view all