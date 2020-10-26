'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

Mehmat Bozdag, the creator of "Kurulus:Osman", on Monday left fans excited as he shared a clip from the upcoming episode of the show.

Taking to Instagram, Bozdag shared the trailer with a caption that read, "Bamsı Bey’im!’’ (Who is Bamsi Bey).

It shows Osman and his father Ertugrul talking about Bamsi as the veteran warrior walks in the forest.

The new episode will air on Wednesday on a local Turkish TV channel.

The historical series is gaining popularity in Pakistan because it's the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired by the country's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



