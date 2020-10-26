Ertugrul actor pays tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov, shares throwback picture

Turkish actor Celal Al on Monday paid tribute to UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who announced retirement from the sport his clash with Justin Gaethje.

In 2018, The Russian visited the sets of "Dirilis: Ertugrul where he had posed for pictures with Engin Altan, Celal Al and other stars.

Taking to Instagram, Celal who played Abdur Rehman Alp, shared a throwback picture with Khabib.

"Allah bless you, You are our whole pride, we will always honor you. Your descendants will also wear this pride inşhaAllah," he captioned his post.

Below are Khabib Nurmagomedov's pictures with the actors who played Ertugrul and Turgut Alp respectively.







