Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul actor pays tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov, shares throwback picture

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Turkish actor Celal Al on Monday paid tribute to UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who announced retirement from the sport his clash with Justin Gaethje. 

In 2018, The Russian visited the sets of "Dirilis: Ertugrul where he had posed for pictures with Engin Altan, Celal Al and other stars.

Taking to Instagram, Celal who played Abdur Rehman Alp, shared a throwback picture with  Khabib.

"Allah bless you, You are our whole pride, we will always honor you. Your descendants will also wear this pride inşhaAllah," he captioned his post.

Below are Khabib Nurmagomedov's pictures with the actors who played Ertugrul and Turgut Alp respectively.



More From Entertainment:

Co-writer of James Bond theme song receives award from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Co-writer of James Bond theme song receives award from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias

Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day
American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

Tom Cruise appears on Ayeza Khan's Instagram to give fans new hope?

Tom Cruise appears on Ayeza Khan's Instagram to give fans new hope?
Kim Kardashian mocked for sharing her pictures and bragging about her appearance at 40

Kim Kardashian mocked for sharing her pictures and bragging about her appearance at 40
Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?

Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?
Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident
'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack
Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move

Latest

view all