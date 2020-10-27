Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

'The Crown' to show Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal crisis?

Fans of famed Netflix drama The Crown are eager to know whether they will be taken for a roller-coaster journey of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trajectory so far.

The series has reached its fourth season, which is all set to showcase one of the biggest scandals of the royal family - Prince Charles and Diana's controversial marriage and his extra-marital affair with Camilla Parker.

However, fans are also interested to see if the show will ever cover Meghan and Harry's recent showdown.

Clearing the air on the matter, show creator Peter Morgan spoke during an interview with Town & Country on how the series will handle Harry and Meghan's tumultuous royal saga.

Morgan had previously said The Crown would end after Season 5, but he has now reinstated his original plan of running it for six seasons, the last of which will focus on the administrations of John Major and Tony Blair.

For the unversed, Blair's government ended a decard before Harry and Meghan quit the royal family.

This means that The Crown will never cover the Sussexes royal crisis.

"The Meghan and Harry story is nowhere near over yet," Morgan explained. "And I’m happy that I’m never going to write it."

