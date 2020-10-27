Can't connect right now! retry
Amitabh Bachchan injured and hospitalized? Abhishek Bachchan sets the record straight

Social media was abuzz with rumours about Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan suffering from an injury and being hospitalized.

However, the record was set straight by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan who gave a hilarious response to the chitchat making rounds in tabloids as well as the internet.

Abhishek was quoted telling Spotboye that he and his family are entirely clueless about where the reports had come from.

He said: "I ask because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital.”

After being asked about his father’s health, Abhishek went on to reassure that he doing fine.

The news comes months after the Bachchan family returned from the hospital after recovering from coronavirus, leaving the entire B-Town in frenzy as fans prayed fervently for the wellness of the superstars.

