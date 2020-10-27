Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Celebs protest after Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Many celebrities came forth to express their anger over Coney Barrett's confirmation 

The US Senate on Monday confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as the replacement of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The news sparked a wave of fury on social media as many celebrities came forth to express their anger over the confirmation of the judge who has become a controversial figure over her views on abortion and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

A number of celebrities turned to their social media platforms to protest the news and condemn her confirmation.

Here are the reactions from stars after Coney Barret’s SCOTUS confirmation as associate justice:


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'
Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode
Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'

Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'
Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for enlightening him on 'racial discrimination'

Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for enlightening him on 'racial discrimination'

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'
Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election

Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election
Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?

Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?

Latest

view all