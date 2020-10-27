Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi’s 'Naach Meri Rani' hits 50 million views

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s new video song Naach Meri Rani has received over 50 million views within a week.

The Dilbar girl turned to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and support.

Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s new song Naach Meri Rani was released last week (Tuesday) and the track has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing behind-the-scenes clips of the song on her Instagram, Nora said, “OMG 50 million + already. thank you lets keep it going guys #Naachmerirani.”

Earlier, Nora lauded Guru Randhawa and said, “ We did it! It was a pleasure to work with u @gururandhawa ur incredibly talented humble and so sweet! congratulations our #Naachmerirani is a huge hit! We killed it.”

“it was fun doing promotions with you! keep doing your thing Guru, this is just the beginning! thank you to all the fans and everyone who showed so much love, positivity and support as always!”.

More From Bollywood:

Priyanka Chopra’s mother was concerned about her studies after her Miss World 2000 title

Priyanka Chopra’s mother was concerned about her studies after her Miss World 2000 title
Amitabh Bachchan injured and hospitalized? Abhishek Bachchan sets the record straight

Amitabh Bachchan injured and hospitalized? Abhishek Bachchan sets the record straight
Kareena Kapoor marks 13 years of ‘Jab We Met’ with ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor marks 13 years of ‘Jab We Met’ with ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor
Mahesh Bhatt files defamation suit against relative with brother Mukesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt files defamation suit against relative with brother Mukesh Bhatt
Shah Rukh Khan comes to the aid of India's coronavirus front-line warriors

Shah Rukh Khan comes to the aid of India's coronavirus front-line warriors

'Moment of pride': Square in Poland named after Amitabh Bachchan's father

'Moment of pride': Square in Poland named after Amitabh Bachchan's father
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy birthday bash of Soni Razdan with family ahead of their wedding

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy birthday bash of Soni Razdan with family ahead of their wedding
Nora Fatehi raps in Hindi on The Kapil Sharma Show, video goes viral: WATCH

Nora Fatehi raps in Hindi on The Kapil Sharma Show, video goes viral: WATCH
Saif Ali Khan eyeing move to Pataudi Palace after Kareena Kapoor gives birth

Saif Ali Khan eyeing move to Pataudi Palace after Kareena Kapoor gives birth
Hrithik Roshan purchases nearly 100 crore house in Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan purchases nearly 100 crore house in Mumbai
Disha Patani accused of 'stealing' artwork and passing it off as her brother's

Disha Patani accused of 'stealing' artwork and passing it off as her brother's
Pooja Bhatt had resentment towards Soni Razdan for 'snatching' Mahesh Bhatt away

Pooja Bhatt had resentment towards Soni Razdan for 'snatching' Mahesh Bhatt away

Latest

view all