Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Lady Gaga opens up on her ‘holistic’ self-care rituals

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Lady Gaga opens up on her ‘holistic’ self-care rituals

Lady Gaga is one of Hollywood’s most “transformative” celebrities and is well known for her contrasting persona, on and off stage. Plus with her own makeup line already making headlines, the singer admits it all changed her beauty routine, monumentally.

The Grammy award-winning singer discussed her thoughts on makeup as well as self-care during her interview with Independent’s Life magazine and was even quoted saying, “I believe self-care routines, in and of themselves, are the best beauty tip of all.”

Gaga also addressed her “transformative” outlook on makeup during the course of the interview and explained how,  “For me, using makeup as well as perfume to transform how I feel at any moment is valuable as well. Even though working on ourselves from the inside is the most crucial, I also cherish the power of visual transformation to affect how we feel inside.”

Despite turning to visual aids and elaborate costumes on stage, Gaga believes the power of kindness is the one thing that can heal the “mind, body and soul.”

“I believe it is more important than ever to motivate an agenda of kindness. Kindness leads to the healing of the mind, body, and soul. Kindness that invigorates initiatives that are fearless in their effort to help humanity learn the importance of self-care.”

She concluded by saying, “Whenever someone told me I wasn't good enough throughout my career and life, I never let it break me. I promised myself that every time I heard 'no,' it would motivate me to work harder. The most daring thing I did was believe in myself.”

