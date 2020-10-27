Prince Harry warns UK to take a ‘long, hard look’ at itself

With his move across the pond, Prince Harry appears to be looking at his past life and country through a new perspective.



The Duke of Sussex in his latest video appearance gives a stern warning to the United Kingdom and his fellow Britons, asking them to thoroughly evaluate themselves.

In an interview with Patrick Hutchinson for GQ, Harry urged Britain to leave no stone unturned in ending racism while also warning the public to take a “long and hard look” at themselves.

"In a sort of typically British way, we need to be able to truly celebrate that diversity we pride ourselves on a global stage,” he said.

“But if there are many people that don't feel as though things are progressing as fast as they should be, then we need to take a hard look at ourselves. It's going to take every single one of us this is not a case of, 'oh, it's up to the Black community to help educate us, to show us the way',” he went on to say.

"It's like, 'no, guys, there are books, there are movies, there are many educational opportunities out there.' And also there's conversations like as much as you're going around saying thank you and please and opening doors, engage in a conversation,” he continued.

"Say thanks very much because not many people do that these days,” he added