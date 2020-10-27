Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Clooney's claim Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren't their friends

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

American actor George Clooney and his wife and barrister Amal Clooney are said to be sharing a close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, recent reports that have emerged suggest otherwise.

Lady Carolyn Warren, wife of Queen Elizabeth II’s bloodstock adviser John Warren, was seated next to the Hollywood couple at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan in 2018.

As per Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson, the pair had been telling the guests at the wedding that they were anything but best buds with the bride and groom.

Johnson wrote for AirMail: "There’s a story doing the rounds that while Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana’s former flatmate, was waiting for the wedding service to start, she turned to the couple alongside her and asked how they knew Harry or Meghan.”

"'We don’t', the Clooneys answered brightly,” she went on to say.

Carolyn is the godmother of Prince Harry and one of the co-owners of Diana’s Earl’s Court flat.

Johnson went on to write that other celebrity guests at the wedding, like David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey and James Corden couldn’t be old friends of the royal pair either.

Harry and Meghan’s recent biography, Finding Freedom claims that even if George and Amal hadn’t known the two back then, the four have become closer since then and have even hosted them at their home in Oxfordshire twice.

