Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry looking to ‘renounce allegiance’ with Queen Elizabeth over ‘new life in US’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Prince Harry is reportedly eyeing the idea of letting go of his allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II to be able to vote in the United States.

Following the Duke of Sussex’s latest interview with GQ, royal expert Victoria Arbiter claimed that he is rethinking his allegiance to Her Majesty as his political speeches appear to be a warmup for the move.

In a piece penned for Honey, Arbiter claimed: “I don't doubt Harry's desire to be among those heading to the polls. As a newly minted California resident he's personally invested in the election's outcome in a way he never will have been before.”

“Despite being a foreign national, his first presidential race since moving to the US may well feel like the most important election of his lifetime. Presently forbidden from exercising his right to vote, it remains to be seen if he's prepared to renounce allegiance to the Queen in order to one day have a say in the country he now resides,” she wrote.

This comes after an earlier appearance of Prince Harry where he urged Americans to vote, despite being barred from making political statements as a royal.

“This election, I’m not going to be able to vote in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK in my entire life,” he had said.

