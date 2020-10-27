Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana's personality 'snatched away' by Prince Charles in the royal fold

The princess of the people, Princess Diana became the envy of numerous women after she was chosen as a bride for Prince Charles, however, her dream turned into a nightmare after she realized that her entire personality was being stripped away by the royal fold.

This report was brought forward to the Evening Standard by an inside source who claimed the princess felt like a “royal machine” in the days following her royal wedding.

The insider recalled the princess's words and explained that she felt like a completely different person the moment she stepped out of St. Paul's Cathedral, as a married woman.

Reportedly, “The day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral, I felt that my personality was taken away from me, and I was taken over by the royal machine.”

