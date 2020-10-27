Camilla Parker Bowles took great pains to hide affair with Prince Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles, now known as the Duchess of Cornwall went to great lengths to hide her affair with Prince Charles at the time he was still married to Princess Diana.

According to royal biographer Andrew Mortan, Prince Charles staged his nightly visits to Camilla with great care and methodical planning.

“Charles’ bodyguard was forced to accompany the prince on illicit nighttime visits to see Camilla, while his chef and butler were instructed to cook dinner even though they knew Charles would be out with his lover. Charles’ valet was instructed to mark up the TV listings guide to make it look like the prince had spent the night at home watching television.”



“When Charles broke his arm in a polo accident, his staff was responsible for listening to police radios to track Diana’s journey to the hospital, so they could get Camilla out of Charles’ room before the princess arrived.”

Even though Camilla was not initially liked by the masses, journalist Mary Braid believes, silence and discretion are the Duchess's trademarks.



"After all this is a woman who has endured without a whisper an avalanche of public insults, even a pelting with bread rolls by a customer in her local supermarket after Prince Charles told millions about their affair on television," Braid said.