'Make the world understand by peace and dialogue': Hamza Ali Abbasi's advice for Muslims

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has slammed French authorities for deliberately hurting the sentiments of Muslims around the globe. The actor, however, advised Muslims to get their point across "solely by peace and dialogue, not murder, war and hostility."



Muslims around the world are protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron's anti-Islam remarks and the display of blasphemous cartoons of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on a French government building.



Reacting to the episode, Abbasi said it was the people's right to disagree with Islam and its teachings but no one should have the right to deliberately mock and provoke Muslims' feelings.

"It is not your right to mock with the intent to deliberately insult and provoke. It's immoral, unethical, and uncivilised," Abbasi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He had a sound piece of advice for Muslims who have taken to the streets around the world to protest against Macron's statements promoting Islamophobia.



"The only way we Muslims can make the world understand that is solely by peace and dialogue, not murder, war, and hostility," he said.



Earlier, the Foreign Office had summoned French envoy Marc Baréty to lodge its "strong protest" against the publication of blasphemous caricatures and French President Macron’s "anti-Islam" comments.

According to a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, a demarche was also handed to the French envoy by Special Secretary (Europe) Dr Aman Rashid.

The FO told Baréty that Pakistan strongly protested the publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

A "strong protest" was also recorded over Macron's "blasphemous statement" after the caricatures were published, the FO said, adding that it condemned the French president's statement accusing Muslims of separatism and vowing not to give up on blasphemous caricatures.