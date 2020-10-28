Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis latest romantic dance video goes viral

Indian actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis had a brief reunion as the former visited the sets of India’s Best Dancer show to promote her recently released song Naach Meri Rani days after their viral video had wreaked havoc on social media.



The Dilbar girl also shook a leg with Terence on popular song from 90s ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’.

During their dance, Terence could be seen holding Nora Fatehi in his arms and the romantic dance video instantly became viral on the internet.

Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, the other judges on the show, were surprised at Nora Fatehi and Terence’s act.

Malaika also teased Nora, which left her blushing.

The latest dance clip of Nora came days after Terence Lewis sparked harassment allegations after a viral video showed him allegedly touching the dancer inappropriately.