Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash ‘untraceable’ as NCB seizes drugs from her house

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the residence of Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and seized drugs on Tuesday, according to Indian media.

Following the raid, Karishma has been summoned by NCB yet again.

Reports reveal that the Narcotics Control Bureau raided the house of Karishma Prakash on Tuesday and seized drugs. The Bureau officials found a smaller quantity of questionable drugs in her house and are soon expected to act upon the examination.

The NCB has made 23 arrests related to Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s controversial death in the past week and it is viable that the department is now going to tighten its noose around Karishma Prakash.

Right after the raid, NCB officials asked Karishma to join the investigation but she has been untraceable ever since.

Only a month ago, on September 26, Karishma Prakash was called in after Whatsapp chats between her and Deepika Padukone from two years ago surfaced.

The chat had suspicious content that hinted that Deepika was involved with drug consumption and was supplied her share of stash by none other than her manager, Karishma Prakash.

