Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Tom Parker blessed with a child after brain tumour diagnosis

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Tom Parker embraced fatherhood following the birth of his second child with wife Kelsey Harwick

After announcing brain tumour diagnosis earlier, British singer Tom Parker has some good news for fans.

The Wanted member embraced fatherhood following the birth of his second child with wife Kelsey Harwick, only weeks after he left fans fretting over his health over an inoperable brain tumour.

His bandmate Max George told ITV’s Lorraine: "I spoke to him yesterday, he's doing good, he's doing great. Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He's a fighter, Tom, Tom will be alright.”

"If he's watching by the way, I love you all,” George added sending a message to his pal.

The couple is already parents to a 15-month old daughter.

Earlier this month, Parker disclosed the distressful news in an interview with OK! magazine and said that he was “still in shock” after he was told.

Parker was told six weeks ago that he had a stage 4 glioblastoma which was “terminal.”

"I'm going to be here. I'm going to fight this,” said Parker as he vowed to fight this through a positive outlook.

Parker had endured a seizure back in July after which he was put on an MRI scan waiting list. He suffered through another one six weeks later during a trip to Norwich with his family, following which he was hospitalized.

He posted a message for his fans on Instagram, saying: "We are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

