Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber is spreading Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's message to youth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Hailey Baldwin Bieber on Tuesday took to her Instagram stories to re-share two Insta posts by Ariana Grande and supermodel Bella Hadid.

The Instagram posts from the celebrities were related to the upcoming US election.

Hailey shared Ariana's message to her stories to encourage young voters to cast their votes.

"FACT: In 2016 only half of 18-29 year olds voted. This time, let's all do it," read the Instagram post.

In her next story, the wife of Justin Bieber shared a picture of Bella Hadid posing next to a message.

"VOTING IS A SUPER POWER.  USE IT. DON'T LOSE IT," read the post.

Walk from dinner

Americans are gearing up to cast their ballots on Tuesday's election in which they would choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Trump is seeking a second term in the White House after leading the US for four years. 

