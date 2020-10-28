Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Sonu Sood hits back at trolls doubting his intentions

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Sonu Sood now hit back at the haters and claimed to be unfazed by criticism

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is one of the most generous stars in all of B-Town.

And while the actor never hesitates to lend a helping hand to those in need, some have expressed their doubts about his intentions not being pure. However, the actor has now hit back at the haters and claimed to be unfazed by criticism.

“I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention,” he told SpotBoye.

“I know their backgrounds, their names, and where they’re coming from. So I don’t need to explain myself to them. This negativity is my impetus to keep doing the good work, regardless of what the cynics have to say,” he went on to say.

“The common man should know how we function, how we operate, how many people reach out to us, and not just on Twitter, but on the phone as well. We have a toll-free number, we also have people reaching out to us on Instagram, email etc,” he said. 

