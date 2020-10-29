Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani's diamond ring cost Blake Shelton a hefty price: Find out

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Blake Shelton's ring for Gwen Stefani appears to feature a classic 6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton unleashed a wave of elation over their fans after revealing that they have gotten engaged.

The couple cannot wait to tie the knot after five long years of dating.

What is more shocking is the amount that Gwen's ring came at.

According to multiple reports, the giant rocks costs “around $500,000,” depending on the quality and characteristics of the center stone, as revealed by a jewel expert Kathryn Money.

“Gwen’s ring appears to feature a classic, six-prong setting with a 6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond set on a white gold or platinum band,” continued the jeweler about the diamond ring.

The duo announced that they have exchanged rings in loved-up Instagram posts.

“Yes, please,” Gwen captioned a romantic photo of the her kissing her fiance while flaunting her new piece of jewelry.

Blake shared the same picture captioning it, “Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” he wrote.

