Bollywood
Thursday Oct 29 2020
Karan Johar to be delivered dumped garbage if he doesn’t apologize for littering: report

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been issued a show cause notice for polluting a village in Goa.

A movement by the name of Lokhancho Ekvott Goa which works to save the heritage spots of the area has demanded a written apology from Johar within the next 48 hours.

Quint reported that if Johar fails to do so, the movement claims to courier parcels of the garbage to his residence and office in Mumbai.

After wrapping up the shoot of Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, the crew members had reportedly duped the personal protective equipment in the village without disposing them of properly.

As per Goa Chronicle, the PPE kits were dumped in the village of Nerul after which social media severely criticized the talk show host over the irresponsible behavior that would prove to be a threat to the environment.

