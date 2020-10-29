Bilawal claims PTI govt to be sent packing in January

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutoo addressing a election rally in Skardu on Wednesday. Photo PPP

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that “people's government” will take over after the PTI-led regime will be sent packing by January 2021, The News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at the main Bazaar Skardu in connection with the PPP’s election campaign for the election 2020 to be held on November 15, he said: “The democratic forces are saying goodbye to Imran in the month of January in Pakistan.”

Lamenting that the “country is sinking in the Tsunami of price hike, unemployment, and poverty during this tyrant rule of the PTI”, he noted that the government has increased the prices of medicines up to 400%.

Gilgit-Baltistan has not even become a separate province and the PTI government has imposed taxes on its people, he recalled, adding that PTI is a "puppet party" and unfortunately some other parties have agreed to become a puppet of the puppet.

“How the people who follow Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) are taking the side of an oppressor and tyrant,” he asked.

Bilawal said people will form a PPP government in Gilgit-Baltistan and then a people's government in Pakistan. “We will defeat the selected and their associates in every district of Gilgit-Baltistan. Today, every section of the society is protesting against this government all over Pakistan,” he said, adding that the PTI government has closed Utility Stores in the region.

The PPP chairman said people in Pakistan are in trouble today because their votes were stolen but “we will not let anyone steal people's vote. “The PPP will not allow any such vote theft in Gilgit-Baltistan,” he maintained.

He said the campaign for the right to rule and the right to property depends on the November 15 election.

“I need two-third majority so that these rights are materialized,” he said, adding that the PPP gave constitutional and democratic rights to the people of Pakistan and it is the only party that can give the country economic stability.

PPP Chairman further said the Baba-e-Rozgar gave 25,000 jobs to the youth of GB. “We started the BISP to support poor women of Pakistan. The PPP increased salaries and pensions of government employees and army personnel,” he said.

Bilawal has so far addressed 12 corner meetings in the Baltistan Division in connection with the party's election campaign 2020. This was the first public rally of the PPP in the Skardu Division.