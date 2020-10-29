Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Bilawal claims PTI govt to be sent packing in January

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutoo addressing a election rally in Skardu on Wednesday. Photo PPP

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that “people's government” will take over after the PTI-led regime will be sent packing by January 2021, The News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at the main Bazaar Skardu in connection with the PPP’s election campaign for the election 2020 to be held on November 15, he said: “The democratic forces are saying goodbye to Imran in the month of January in Pakistan.”

Lamenting that the “country is sinking in the Tsunami of price hike, unemployment, and poverty during this tyrant rule of the PTI”, he noted that the government has increased the prices of medicines up to 400%.

Gilgit-Baltistan has not even become a separate province and the PTI government has imposed taxes on its people, he recalled, adding that PTI is a "puppet party" and unfortunately some other parties have agreed to become a puppet of the puppet.

“How the people who follow Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) are taking the side of an oppressor and tyrant,” he asked.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto demands free and fair elections in Gilgit Baltistan

Bilawal said people will form a PPP government in Gilgit-Baltistan and then a people's government in Pakistan. “We will defeat the selected and their associates in every district of Gilgit-Baltistan. Today, every section of the society is protesting against this government all over Pakistan,” he said, adding that the PTI government has closed Utility Stores in the region.

The PPP chairman said people in Pakistan are in trouble today because their votes were stolen but “we will not let anyone steal people's vote. “The PPP will not allow any such vote theft in Gilgit-Baltistan,” he maintained.

He said the campaign for the right to rule and the right to property depends on the November 15 election.

Read more: Bilawal warns of protests if polls are rigged

“I need two-third majority so that these rights are materialized,” he said, adding that the PPP gave constitutional and democratic rights to the people of Pakistan and it is the only party that can give the country economic stability.

PPP Chairman further said the Baba-e-Rozgar gave 25,000 jobs to the youth of GB. “We started the BISP to support poor women of Pakistan. The PPP increased salaries and pensions of government employees and army personnel,” he said.

Bilawal has so far addressed 12 corner meetings in the Baltistan Division in connection with the party's election campaign 2020. This was the first public rally of the PPP in the Skardu Division.

More From Pakistan:

Nearly 500 'micro' lockdowns imposed in Punjab, new restrictions ordered

Nearly 500 'micro' lockdowns imposed in Punjab, new restrictions ordered
PM Imran Khan acquitted in 2014 Parliament attack case

PM Imran Khan acquitted in 2014 Parliament attack case
After more than 70 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

After more than 70 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%
Karachi: Traffic plan announced for 12 Rabi-Ul-Awwal processions

Karachi: Traffic plan announced for 12 Rabi-Ul-Awwal processions
Sheikhupura woman says men wearing police uniforms raped her

Sheikhupura woman says men wearing police uniforms raped her
Zubair reacts to PM Imran Khan's statement on going to London for Nawaz's deportation

Zubair reacts to PM Imran Khan's statement on going to London for Nawaz's deportation
Pak Army chief directs troops to remain vigilant in light of recent terrorist attacks

Pak Army chief directs troops to remain vigilant in light of recent terrorist attacks
Zulfi Bukhari breaks ground for five-star hotel in Chitral

Zulfi Bukhari breaks ground for five-star hotel in Chitral

Restaurants, shopping malls must shut down at 10pm, says NCOC amid rising coronavirus cases

Restaurants, shopping malls must shut down at 10pm, says NCOC amid rising coronavirus cases
Be careful of 'spoilers' who do not want peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi warns Afghan FM

Be careful of 'spoilers' who do not want peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi warns Afghan FM

Latest

view all