Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on Priyanka Chopra: ‘She didn’t treat me like a kid’

Kangana Ranaut is one of Bollywood's most controversial figures as she doesn't hesitate to speak her mind about any and every person around her.

And while the Queen star has sparked feuds with a number of B-Town A-listers, there is one person who is still in the good books of this fierce and outspoken diva; and that is none other than Priyanka Chopra.

During an interview with ETimes, Kangana spoke about Priyanka and how she was a fan of the star since she was young.

“Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years,” said Kangana.

“She was so cool. She didn’t treat me like a kid or a junior. I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look?, is this OK?, how this dress is looking?’ So I didn’t feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it’s wonderful,” she went on to say.

