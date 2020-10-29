Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: PCB announces 15-member squad for first ODI

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Skipper Babar Azam will be playing the first PODI without his deputy. Photo: FIle 

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its 15-member squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe which is scheduled to be played tomorrow in Rawalpindi.  

The squad was announced by the PCB in a tweet. 

The PCB has named Babar Azam as the captain and selected Mohammad Rizwan as the wicketkeeper for the match.

Vice Captain Shadab Khan will miss the match as the medical team of the PCB Wednesday had ruled him unavailable for selection.

Shadab felt stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match on October 23 in Lahore. Now the vice-captain will undergo treatment and rehabilitation regime and an update in this regard will be provided ahead of the second ODI.

Men in green aim to lead in ODI series opener

Pakistan is gearing up for the 2023 World Cup qualification in the Super League ODI tournament with the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi beginning tomorrow, The News reported on Thursday.

So far only three out of 13 countries have initiated their 2023 World Cup campaign. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe is the first series being played in Asia amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a host nation, India is a direct qualifier for the 2023 event with seven other teams joining them. England leads the table with 30 points followed by Australia at 20 and Ireland at 10 points.

The featured teams will include 12 full member states and The Netherlands — which qualified by winning the ICC World League Championship. The Super League will see eight three-match series of four games at home and four away between the teams.

Each team will gain 10 points for a win, five for a tie/ no result or abandonment and zero for a loss. The teams will be ranked according to the total points earned across the eight series.

The sides failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a qualifier.

The following players are included in the squad:

Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match preview: Men in green aim to lead in One-day series opener

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match preview: Men in green aim to lead in One-day series opener
Pak vs Zim: Shadab Khan may miss first ODI due to injury

Pak vs Zim: Shadab Khan may miss first ODI due to injury
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Zahid Mahmood leads Southern Punjab to victory

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Zahid Mahmood leads Southern Punjab to victory
Pakistan to tour South Africa for ODI, T20I series in April 2021: PCB

Pakistan to tour South Africa for ODI, T20I series in April 2021: PCB
Rare on-camera outburst: Fawad Alam loses his cool to harmless question

Rare on-camera outburst: Fawad Alam loses his cool to harmless question
England likely to tour Pakistan from Jan 15 for T-20 series

England likely to tour Pakistan from Jan 15 for T-20 series
PCB eyes Warwickshire, Leicestershire tour to Pakistan in 2021: sources

PCB eyes Warwickshire, Leicestershire tour to Pakistan in 2021: sources
Fact-check: Pogba hasn't quit France team after Macron's anti-Islam remarks

Fact-check: Pogba hasn't quit France team after Macron's anti-Islam remarks
Tabish Khan still being ignored despite consistent bowling form

Tabish Khan still being ignored despite consistent bowling form
10 famous statements by MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 famous statements by MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib retirement: Social media lavishes praise on Russian MMA fighter

Khabib retirement: Social media lavishes praise on Russian MMA fighter
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after knocking down Justin Gaethje

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after knocking down Justin Gaethje

Latest

view all