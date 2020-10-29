Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie loses lead lawyer in bitter custody war against Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

The legal battle of joint custody between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has faced yet another bump as the former's lawyer has withdrawn from the case.

As the Fight Club actor, 57, actively tries to seek joint custody of their six children, Jolie’s lawyer Samantha DeJean filed a ‘Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record’ with the Los Angeles Superior Court, reported HollywoodLife.

DeJean, who was Maleficent actor’s lead lawyer, hadn’t specified the reason for her withdrawal.

The exes had locked horns in a court war after Jolie filed for a divorce back in September 2016 and had requested to be the primary physical custodian alongside joint legal custody.

Pitt responded by filing for a plea to have joint legal as well as physical custody of their kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Knox and Vivienne, 12.

