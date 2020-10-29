Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 29 2020
Kate Middleton’s dress sparks ‘satanic’ theories over eerie similarity to horror flick

A 'satanic' dress worn by Kate Middleton has come to surface on social media once again after it first becoming a trending topic following the birth of Prince Louis, her third child with Prince William.

While the Duchess of Cambridge is largely praised to the skies for her taste in fashion, there was once instance when she wreaked havoc on social media over a blood-red frock.

While the duchess aimed to honour her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana with a dress similar to hers, it ended up giving the opposite effect.

Eagle-eyed fans observed an eerie similarity to the dress that Mia Farrow wore in the horror film Rosemary’s Baby.

To top it all off, the scene in which Rosemary can be seen wearing the same dress is where she is being tricked into carrying the Devil’s child.

"I am not an Opinion Haver on the subject of Kate Middleton but I fervently hope the Rosemary’s Baby frock was on purpose, and if it was she is AWESOME,” one fan wrote.

“Kate Middleton rocking the same dress as Rosemary from Rosemary's Baby is definitely not discomforting at all,” added another.

