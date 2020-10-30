Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘lifelike’ hologram of late dad

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘lifelike’ hologram of late dad

Kanye West’s birthday surprise for Kim Kardashian has left the reality TV star gushing all over social media and even fans are in love with the thoughtful gesture.

Kim Kardashian shared the surprise birthday gift by Kanye over on her Instagram account, all with a heartwarming caption titled, “Hologram from Heaven.”

The reality TV star also went on to detail the entire gift and the thought process behind it all with a thoughtful explanation, “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad.”

The reality TV star went on to add how surreal the experience was for her, “It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together.”

She concluded her heartfelt note with a gracious thank you note that reads, “Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

The party itself was extremely exclusive, a source previously explained details of the extravagant trip during their conversations with E News and was even quoted saying, "It was a mix of family, old friends and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities."

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande releases her new album ‘Positions’ after officially endorsing Joe Biden

Ariana Grande releases her new album ‘Positions’ after officially endorsing Joe Biden
Pakistani celebs wish Eid Milad un Nabi to their fans

Pakistani celebs wish Eid Milad un Nabi to their fans
Ariana Grande asks fans to 'vote for Joe Biden' in the US election 2020

Ariana Grande asks fans to 'vote for Joe Biden' in the US election 2020
Brad Pitt finds it hard to move past tragic heartbreak with Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt finds it hard to move past tragic heartbreak with Nicole Poturalski
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share good news soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share good news soon
'The Crown' season 4 trailer: Queen Elizabeth's royal rift with Princess Diana revealed

'The Crown' season 4 trailer: Queen Elizabeth's royal rift with Princess Diana revealed
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's palatial abode featuring 20 floors and four apartments

Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's palatial abode featuring 20 floors and four apartments
Harry Styles leaves hand-written note for fan who offered to help

Harry Styles leaves hand-written note for fan who offered to help

Princess Diana felt attracted to Prince Andrew before royal wedding with Prince Charles

Princess Diana felt attracted to Prince Andrew before royal wedding with Prince Charles

Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski had nothing but a 'casual fling?' Inside source spills startling details

Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski had nothing but a 'casual fling?' Inside source spills startling details
Karlie Kloss, husband Joshua Kushner expecting first baby

Karlie Kloss, husband Joshua Kushner expecting first baby
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost tie the knot in secret wedding ceremony

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost tie the knot in secret wedding ceremony

Latest

view all