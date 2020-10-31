Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ after intense outrage

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Many social media users were up in arms against Akshay Kumar's film 

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb may have bagged praises but the film also irked quite a few people.

After severe public outrage, the upcoming film had to make an alteration in the title, turning it from Laxmmi Bomb to simply Laxmii.

Following the release of its trailer, many social media users were up in arms against the film as #BoycottLaxmmiBomb became one of the top trends on Twitter.

The film went for a censor certificate with the makers’ discussion with CBFC about the screening, after which it was decided that the title would get a minor alteration.

Earlier Karni Sena had sent a legal notice to the makers of film, calling it ‘derogatory and offensive’ towards Goddess Laxmi of the Hindu community.

