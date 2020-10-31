Prince Harry gives ‘heartbreaking’ insights into military life

Prince Harry’s 10-year-long service within the military opened up a whole new world for him in the end and he brought up his military background during British GQ hosted a virtual call with activist Patrick Hutchinson. There the prince gushed over the Black Lives Matter protester and showcased his ‘gratefulness’ over the change he inspired.

According to Express UK, The prince was quoted saying, "I'm really grateful to you. I know this is part of your life, you didn't do this for the credit.”

"From the world that I come from, 10 years in the military, so much of what people do never really gets recognised. Guys don't put the uniform on to do it for recognition, they do it because of what they believe in. Just seeing your image and just reading a little bit about you, I knew that anyway."

Prince Harry also went onto say, "But to have a chance to actually sit and talk to you, albeit from 5,000 miles away or whatever it is, has just reaffirmed that to me.

"I think you are a shining example of how every single human being should operate and work and function. Even at a time where you have two groups that are at each other in such a sort of visceral level, like all that aside no red mist in you. You just came in, you did what was necessary and you saved a life. In doing so you have changed the narrative for those protests, I think.

He concluded by saying, “Of course there will still be those pockets of problems or issues that certain people want to focus on because that's the narrative, that's the story they want to tell. But I think if you haven't done so already you should really give yourself a pat on the back and know that it wasn't just that single act, I think you've really changed the game here."